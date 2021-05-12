DeHive Trading 72.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 24% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. DeHive has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $806,008.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeHive has traded 72.9% higher against the US dollar. One DeHive coin can now be bought for about $7.04 or 0.00012552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.82 or 0.00593431 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00070239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.98 or 0.00247817 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $706.11 or 0.01259044 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00033588 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars.

