DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 5,267 Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the fourth quarter valued at $4,939,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,630,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth about $2,841,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000.

NYSE SHC opened at $24.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,095,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935 over the last 90 days.

SHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.32.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

