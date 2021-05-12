DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.39 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 8.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their target price on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

HUBS opened at $506.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.65 and a 1 year high of $574.83. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of -279.73 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,559,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.