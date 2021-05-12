DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.74 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,182 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

