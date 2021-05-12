DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 104.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,079 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SON. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SON. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.49. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

