DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,158 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $40,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $2,246,671.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,779 shares of company stock worth $3,505,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 91.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

