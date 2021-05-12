DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,550 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,145,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.30. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.82 and a one year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.44) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.87.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

