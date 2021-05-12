DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,600 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth about $190,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal Display by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,686,000 after acquiring an additional 243,448 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,008,000 after buying an additional 91,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,733,000 after acquiring an additional 75,445 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $200.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.35. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $137.30 and a one year high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 89.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLED. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Roth Capital raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.13.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

