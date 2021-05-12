Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €185.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €185.00 ($217.65) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €155.25 ($182.65).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €113.95 ($134.06) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €121.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €116.49. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €80.74 ($94.99) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

