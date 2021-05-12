Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €185.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €185.00 ($217.65) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €155.25 ($182.65).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €113.95 ($134.06) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €121.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €116.49. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €80.74 ($94.99) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

