Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Cut to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WILLF. SEB Equities raised shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Demant A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Demant A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Demant A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WILLF stock remained flat at $$51.30 on Wednesday. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $25.95 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

