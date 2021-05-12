Dennis Reilly Acquires 20,000 Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 176,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,013.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dennis Reilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00.

NASDAQ:AGRX traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,279. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $127.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.32. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.89.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

