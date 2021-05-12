DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Position Lessened by Trellus Management Company LLC

Trellus Management Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. DermTech comprises approximately 0.6% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.08% of DermTech worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DMTK. Craig Hallum raised their price target on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

DMTK traded down $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.17. 8,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,252. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.00 million, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $121,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $39,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,511 in the last three months. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

