Dero (DERO) Price Tops $6.21

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Dero coin can now be bought for $6.21 or 0.00011921 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. Dero has a market cap of $65.29 million and $613,986.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,091.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.00 or 0.07816962 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.21 or 0.02611176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.68 or 0.00646323 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.75 or 0.00185738 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.94 or 0.00808079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.95 or 0.00658354 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $336.69 or 0.00646344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007409 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,704 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official website is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

