Desjardins Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cascades in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities raised shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.71.

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$13.67 on Monday. Cascades has a 52-week low of C$12.80 and a 52-week high of C$18.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.39.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Cascades’s payout ratio is 16.11%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

