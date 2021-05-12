Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target to GBX 821

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 792 ($10.35) to GBX 821 ($10.73) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s previous close.

BDEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 809 ($10.57) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 760.54 ($9.94).

LON BDEV opened at GBX 765.61 ($10.00) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.80 billion and a PE ratio of 19.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 774.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 687.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 428.10 ($5.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

