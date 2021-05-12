Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) to Hold

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

GO stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 50,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $2,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather L. Mayo sold 931 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $32,836.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,398 shares in the company, valued at $825,247.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,992 shares of company stock valued at $14,519,722 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,555 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,173,000 after buying an additional 1,347,685 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 727.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,234,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after buying an additional 1,085,231 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4,204.2% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after purchasing an additional 884,560 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 784,579 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

