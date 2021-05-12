Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 123,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,656,293 shares.The stock last traded at $13.99 and had previously closed at $13.80.

Several analysts recently commented on DB shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

