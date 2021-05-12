Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target to $32.00

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $20.72.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 3,247.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

