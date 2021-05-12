Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €64.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €64.00 ($75.29) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DPW. Barclays set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.47 ($80.55) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €56.09 ($65.99) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €56.50 ($66.48).

Shares of DPW traded down €1.12 ($1.32) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €50.33 ($59.21). 2,857,699 shares of the company traded hands. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.93.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

