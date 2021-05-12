Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Barclays

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €19.00 ($22.35) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DTE. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €20.70 ($24.35).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.35 ($19.24) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.31.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

