Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €19.00 ($22.35) price target from research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DTE. UBS Group set a €23.80 ($28.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €20.84 ($24.52).

FRA:DTE traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €16.35 ($19.24). The stock had a trading volume of 10,769,854 shares. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.31.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

