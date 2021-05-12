Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €20.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.53) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s previous close.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €20.70 ($24.35).

DTE stock opened at €16.35 ($19.24) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €15.31.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

