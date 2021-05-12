DEX (DEX) Tops One Day Volume of $4.71 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. One DEX coin can now be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEX has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. DEX has a total market cap of $6.22 million and $4.71 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00087120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $551.38 or 0.01100082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00069546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.69 or 0.00115099 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00061912 BTC.

DEX Coin Profile

DEX (DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.