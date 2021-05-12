DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $547.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will announce $547.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $533.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $568.50 million. DexCom posted sales of $451.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.94.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $348.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $379.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total transaction of $2,102,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total value of $772,556.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $332,096.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $14,784,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in DexCom by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,014 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in DexCom by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

