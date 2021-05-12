dForce Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One dForce coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce has a market cap of $40.29 million and $7.41 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dForce has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00084331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00018884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00068104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $537.50 or 0.00953491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00110354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00062722 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce (DF) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. The official website for dForce is dforce.network . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

Buying and Selling dForce

