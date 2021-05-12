DFSocial Gaming Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $122,769.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $122,769.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for $682.21 or 0.01371467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.00 or 0.00615156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00073132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.94 or 0.00239119 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $616.33 or 0.01239027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.56 or 0.00994231 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

