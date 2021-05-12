DIA Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.09 Million (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. DIA has a total market capitalization of $165.95 million and $47.09 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.01 or 0.00007375 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DIA has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00084426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00019152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $573.40 or 0.01055761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00070024 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00111403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00061458 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official website is diadata.org . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

