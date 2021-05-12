Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Shares Gap Up to $180.39

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $180.39, but opened at $186.90. Diageo shares last traded at $185.91, with a volume of 3,081 shares.
A number of analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.45. The firm has a market cap of $109.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.
Diageo Company Profile (NYSE:DEO)
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
