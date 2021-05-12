Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Shares Gap Up to $180.39

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $180.39, but opened at $186.90. Diageo shares last traded at $185.91, with a volume of 3,081 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.45. The firm has a market cap of $109.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $122,963,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 374.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,579,000 after acquiring an additional 526,546 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 313.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,036,000 after acquiring an additional 494,091 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,602,000 after acquiring an additional 258,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

