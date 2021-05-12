DiFy.Finance Price Up 85.1% Over Last 7 Days (YFIII)

DiFy.Finance (CURRENCY:YFIII) traded 70.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. DiFy.Finance has a market cap of $3.08 million and $1.53 million worth of DiFy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DiFy.Finance has traded up 85.1% against the dollar. One DiFy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $395.04 or 0.00725791 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00084996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00019237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.38 or 0.01058956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00070909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00111470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00061759 BTC.

About DiFy.Finance

DiFy.Finance (CRYPTO:YFIII) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2020. DiFy.Finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,801 coins. DiFy.Finance’s official website is dify.finance . DiFy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @dify_finance . The official message board for DiFy.Finance is medium.com/@difyfinance/dify-finance-a-brand-new-fork-of-yearn-finance-f23fccc4f55c

According to CryptoCompare, “DiFy.Finance is part of the larger trend of decentralized finance: an industry that is focused on building decentralized financial instruments on top of existing smart-contract-enabled cryptocurrencies. These instruments include cryptocurrency lending, insurance, decentralized exchanges and other use cases. “

