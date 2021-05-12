Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) PT Lowered to $25.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DGII. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

Shares of Digi International stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,699. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. Digi International has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $508.62 million, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.01 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Digi International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Digi International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

