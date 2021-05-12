Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) PT Lowered to $25.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.03% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DGII. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Digi International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.19.
Shares of Digi International stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,699. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. Digi International has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $508.62 million, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Digi International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
