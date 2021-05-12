Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Trading 35.7% Higher Over Last Week

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $946,836.03 and $55.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.94 or 0.00801740 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000394 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

