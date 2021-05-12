DigitalBits (XDB) Achieves Market Cap of $89.64 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $89.64 million and $3.25 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.09 or 0.00749680 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005728 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00018553 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $1,308.81 or 0.02313623 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000812 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,355 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.