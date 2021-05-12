Digitex (DGTX) Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. In the last week, Digitex has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $11.50 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00084315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00019116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.10 or 0.01063701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00072748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00113338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,294.88 or 0.10164521 BTC.

About Digitex

DGTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

