Digitex Futures (DGTX) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00084035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00018967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.33 or 0.01047092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00072148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00111528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,344.39 or 0.10168618 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures (DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.