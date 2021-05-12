Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 116,987 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,410,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,987 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.68% of Newmont worth $324,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,762 shares of company stock worth $2,185,255. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $68.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.21. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

