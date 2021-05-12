Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 10,646 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.62% of AvalonBay Communities worth $363,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.63.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $196.18 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $199.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.