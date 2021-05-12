Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 2,643 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,735,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.81% of Capital One Financial worth $369,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after acquiring an additional 861,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,249,000 after acquiring an additional 263,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $467,729,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,742 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

COF stock opened at $154.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $160.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 77.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

