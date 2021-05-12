Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 55,652 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.59% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $278,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

