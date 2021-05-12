Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $274.16 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,576,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.99% of McKesson worth $274,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.43.

MCK opened at $197.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.62. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.65 and a fifty-two week high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,884 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

