Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $304.80 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,282 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.44% of Chubb worth $304,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,465,120 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

CB opened at $167.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $93.10 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

