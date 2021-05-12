Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $371.19 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Netflix worth $371,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $495.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $219.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $524.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.86 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

