Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,887,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,881 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.22% of Republic Services worth $374,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Republic Services by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after buying an additional 118,346 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,753,000 after buying an additional 31,775 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Republic Services by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

