Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,760,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.91% of The Allstate worth $303,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in The Allstate by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in The Allstate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

NYSE:ALL opened at $134.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.61 and a 200 day moving average of $109.28. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $136.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.82.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.