Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,734,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of Applied Materials worth $322,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $23,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West grew its position in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,684 shares of company stock worth $24,483,790. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

Applied Materials stock opened at $123.55 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $113.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.75.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

