Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Raised to $110.00 at KeyCorp

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.11% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.
Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $94.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.00. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 2.02.
In related news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $196,314.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,002.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,521 shares of company stock worth $374,193. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors now owns 28,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after purchasing an additional 137,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
