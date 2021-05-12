Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Raised to $110.00 at KeyCorp

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its target price hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.11% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.90.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $94.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.00. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $196,314.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,002.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,521 shares of company stock worth $374,193. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors now owns 28,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,203,000 after purchasing an additional 137,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

