DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ (DRTT) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank of Canada

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by research analysts at National Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.30 target price on the stock. National Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

DRTT stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 2.63.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Shaun Noll bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 304,257 shares in the company, valued at $754,557.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,514,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,733,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $22,284,000. Institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

