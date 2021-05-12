Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $144.15

Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.15 ($1.88) and traded as low as GBX 139.30 ($1.82). Dixons Carphone shares last traded at GBX 139.90 ($1.83), with a volume of 1,198,408 shares traded.
DC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dixons Carphone to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.
The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.26.
Dixons Carphone Company Profile (LON:DC)
Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.
