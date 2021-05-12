Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $144.15

Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 144.15 ($1.88) and traded as low as GBX 139.30 ($1.82). Dixons Carphone shares last traded at GBX 139.90 ($1.83), with a volume of 1,198,408 shares traded.

DC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dixons Carphone to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 117.26.

In other Dixons Carphone news, insider Alex Baldock sold 173,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £245,990.86 ($321,388.63).

Dixons Carphone Company Profile (LON:DC)

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

