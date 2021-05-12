DMM: Governance Price Tops $0.0677 (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $2.44 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.0677 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00084133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $568.65 or 0.01022393 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00069365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00110048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00061463 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMM: Governance is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,236 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,730 coins. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

