DOC.COM Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $175,546.00 (MTC)

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 12th. DOC.COM has a market cap of $7.07 million and $175,546.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOC.COM coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DOC.COM has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DOC.COM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00084726 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00019049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $547.65 or 0.01070685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00070956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00113927 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,174.09 or 0.10115530 BTC.

DOC.COM Profile

DOC.COM is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 765,646,219 coins. DOC.COM’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . DOC.COM’s official website is doc.com . DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

DOC.COM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOC.COM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOC.COM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOC.COM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DOC.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOC.COM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.