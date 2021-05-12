Dock (DOCK) Price Tops $0.0910 on Exchanges

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. Dock has a market capitalization of $62.48 million and approximately $11.71 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0910 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dock has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00086284 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00084742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00019074 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.63 or 0.01176510 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00068068 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00114327 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,639,339 coins and its circulating supply is 686,914,993 coins. The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

